IPL 2025 weather update: Chennai weather report for April 11 for CSK vs KKR match

The 25th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chepauk on Friday, April 11. Both teams have lost their previous fixtures and will be raring to return to winning ways.

CSK are currently stranded second from the bottom in the points table with only two points from five matches. The five-time champions began their IPL 2025 campaign with a win but have since suffered four consecutive defeats.

The Super Kings will look to return to winning ways with MS Dhoni back at the helm after regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the remainder of the season with a fractured elbow.

KKR, on the other hand, have had a mixed campaign so far in IPL 2025. The defending champions have won two out of five matches so far. The Knight Riders have four points to their name and are currently placed sixth in the standings.

The Kolkata-based franchise lost their previous fixture against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at home and will be desperate to bounce back.

With two heavyweight sides going up against each other, a full house is expected at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. According to Accuweather, fans can expect hot and humid conditions, with cloudy skies during the match hours.

The temperature will hover around the 30 degrees Celsius mark. However, the actual temperature would be around 35 degrees due to high humidity levels. The forecast suggests some slight drizzle during the match, but it is unlikely to cause any delay to the match.

"He has an answer for every situation" - KKR vice-captain on Dwayne Bravo's role as mentor

Gautam Gambhir vacated the mentor's position after taking up the job with the Indian cricket team in 2024. KKR appointed CSK legend Dwayne Bravo as his replacement.

Throwing light on Bravo's role in the team, Venkatesh Iyer said via Crixbuzz:

"He has played over 600 professional T20 matches, and I've said this in many places: nothing is more important than experience because T20 cricket is a game of experience. The more experience you have, the more situations you have seen. So, he has an answer for every situation because he himself has lived in that situation. Plus, he has spent a lot of time at CSK. He knows how to bat and bowl on this ground, and he knows what tactics to use."

