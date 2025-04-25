IPL 2025 weather update: Chennai weather report for April 25 for CSK vs SRH match

In a battle of two bottom-placed sides, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The M Chidambaram Stadium will host the encounter on Friday, April 25.
Five-time champions CSK find themselves at the bottom of the points table. They have secured only two victories out of eight matches, earning four points and holding an NRR of -1.392. The Super Kings suffered a morale-shattering nine-wicket defeat in their last game and will need to do considerable heavy lifting to bounce back.
SRH, the runner-up from last season, have also flattered to deceive this year. They too have emerged victorious in only two out of eight games and are placed just above CSK in the points table due to a better NRR of 1.361. The SunRisers have lost their last two matches and will be desperate to rebound to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Chennai is playing at Chepauk, and a sea of yellow is expected to fill the stadium to support their favorite side. They will be welcomed with clear skies and high humidity levels.
According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius during the match hours. Due to high humidity levels, expected to be around 75 percent, the perceived temperature will be approximately 38 to 39 degrees Celsius.
However, there is no chance of rainfall in the forecast, meaning fans can enjoy the full 40 overs of the contest without interruption.
"There won't be a wasted game or an opportunity in the next few weeks" - CSK head coach Stephen Fleming
With each passing day, the race for the playoffs is getting more difficult for the Super Kings, and the management is aware of it. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming admitted that they cannot waste any game, and asserted that the players are aware of it.
Addressing reporters on the eve of the SRH clash, Fleming said via Cricbuzz:
"There won't be a wasted game or an opportunity in the next few weeks and the players know that as well, and that creates opportunity and creates a bit of competition with them but we won't let any time go to waste."
