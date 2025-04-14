IPL 2025 weather update: Lucknow weather report for April 14 for LSG vs CSK match

The 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host the blockbuster clash on Monday, April 14.

After a wobbly start to this year's cash-rich league, LSG have finally found their footing with three consecutive wins. They have won four and lost two out of the six matches they have played this season. The Rishabh Pant-led side have eight points and are placed fourth in the standings with an NRR of +0.162.

CSK, on the other hand, have had a contrasting tournament to that of LSG so far. They began the tournament with a thumping victory over the Mumbai Indians (MI), but their performances have been poor since then, losing five straight matches.

The five-time champions are currently stranded at the bottom of the table with two points from six matches with an NRR of -1.554.

With two heavyweight teams going up against each other, a massive turnout is expected at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Much to the delight of fans, the conditions are expected to be clear, with low humidity levels.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 27 and 31 degrees Celsius, though the actual feeling would be a couple of degrees lower than the original temperature due to low humidity levels. Moreover, there is no rainfall in the forecast, meaning fans can expect an uninterrupted contest.

"It's a big challenge, there's no doubt about it" - CSK head coach on bouncing back from five defeats

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming has spoken about the prospect of bouncing back after a forgettable start. The former New Zealand captain stressed that they need to improve on all three facets of the game to give themselves a chance of a turnaround.

"It's a big challenge, there's no doubt about it. So we've got to look at it in small steps and just continue to work to get better at all three facets really, and then you start competing. I think the disappointing aspect, in particular, the last game, was the lack of competition we put up, and that hurt a lot. There's certainly been a lot of internal soul-searching, but also a lot of work around what we need to do," Fleming said (via Cricbuzz).

