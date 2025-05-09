IPL 2025 weather update: Lucknow weather report for May 9 for LSG vs RCB match

The 59th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host the contest on Friday, May 9.

Ad

LSG have slipped to seventh place after three consecutive defeats. The Super Giants have 10 points from 11 games with an NRR of -0.469, including five wins and six defeats. They must win all their remaining three matches to have a chance of making it to the playoffs.

On the other hand, RCB have had an excellent run in IPL 2025. A win tonight will almost confirm their place in the top four. The Royal Challengers are second in the standings with 16 points and an NRR of +0.482, including eight wins and three defeats from 11 matches. They have won their previous four games and will look to continue the winning momentum.

Ad

Trending

With two teams desperate for a win, a huge turnout is expected at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Much to the delight of fans, the conditions are expected to be clear with no chances of rainfall. Thus, fans can enjoy an uninterrupted contest.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 31 and 35 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling will be less than the original temperature due to low humidity levels, which will be in the 30s.

Ad

"I try to pay as much attention to the process as possible" - RCB seamer Yash Dayal on his process

Left-arm pacer Yash Dayal has been one of the mainstays in RCB's bowling this year, shouldering the responsibility of bowling difficult overs. He has picked up 10 wickets in 11 matches with the best figures of 2/18.

Ad

When asked how he prepares for a game, Dayal stressed that he tries not to think about things beyond his control. He said, as quoted by India Today:

"My process is that I try to control my nerves pre-match, and rather than worrying, I try not to think about the things that are not in my control. And the second thing is, after what happened in 2023, I try to pay as much attention to the process as possible and not on the batsman. I try to focus on execution."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankush Das Ankush is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda covering news, listicles, features, and exclusives. A graduate in Commerce and an accountant by qualification, Ankush followed his true calling for sports journalism, and today, has over 8 years of experience having working for the likes of Sportzwiki and Cricfit. Ankush places a very high emphasis on factual accuracy in his articles and believes in representing the true image of the story. Writing in the simplest and most easy-to-understand language possible, especially for those not well-versed with English, is one of his strengths.



Ankush, who captained his state in the National School games, is a big fan of Ravichandran Ashwin. He admires his unconventional thinking and his eagerness to keep learning despite being a legend of the game. His favorite cricket team is Australia because of their mentality and fighting spirit, and them beating India in the 2003 World Cup final left a lasting impression on him.



Apart from watching and covering cricket, Ankush also likes to read books whenever possible. Know More