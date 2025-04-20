IPL 2025 weather update: Mumbai weather report for April 20 for MI vs CSK match

The 38th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will pit the heavyweights Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against each other. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the second El Clasico of the season on Sunday, April 20.

MI had a horrific start to their IPL 2025 campaign, but have bounced back with two back-to-back wins. The five-time champions are currently placed seventh in the standings with just six points from seven matches and an NRR of +0.239, including three wins and four defeats.

CSK have also had a season to forget so far. They have won just two out of the seven matches they have played in IPL 2025. As a result, the Super Kings are stranded at the bottom of the standings with four points and an NRR of -1.276.

Back at the helm due to the injury of regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni will have to find a way to help the team return to winning ways.

The Wankhede Stadium is expected to be filled to the brim with two high-profile teams playing tonight. Much to the delight of fans, the conditions are expected to be pleasant and clear during the match hours.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 29 and 31 degrees Celsius. However, the humidity level is expected to range in the 70s. There is no chance of precipitation at all during the match, meaning fans can watch an uninterrupted contest tonight.

"We are hanging on by the thread" - CSK head coach Stephen Fleming on chances of qualifying for the playoffs

With just two wins from seven matches, CSK are running out of time for a top 4 finish. They will have to win all their remaining games to give themselves a chance of making it to the playoffs.

Shedding light on their chances of reaching the playoffs, head coach Stephen Fleming told reporters (via Cricbuzz):

"We are still in the competition but we are hanging on by the thread, trying to find a balance between giving the guys an extended run to show some form and also, wanting to get results. Unfortunately the position we find ourselves in, we have run out of time to be too patient. On the other hand, we don't want to keep chopping and changing, trying to find the magic formula, quite possibly our tournament has been that far."

