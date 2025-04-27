IPL 2025 weather update: Mumbai weather report for April 27 for MI vs LSG match

The first game of Sunday's doubleheader will pit the Mumbai Indians (MI) against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium. It is a crucial game for both teams, as the race for the playoffs heats up.

Ad

MI had a horrific start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign, losing four out of five games. Since then, the five-time champions have won four on the bounce, giving a good challenge to the top sides for a playoff spot. They are currently placed fifth in the standings with 10 points from nine games and an NRR of +0.673.

Led by Hardik Pandya, Mumbai will look to continue their winning streak and move into the top four with a win tonight.

Ad

Trending

LSG, on the other hand, have slipped to the sixth position after losing their previous fixture to the Delhi Capitals (DC). With five wins and four defeats from nine matches, the Super Giants also have 10 points in their kitty and an NRR of -0.054.

After losing their last match, Rishabh Pant and company will be desperate to bounce back to keep themselves in the hunt for a top-four finish. However, they must play out of their skin to outsmart an in-form Mumbai side.

Ad

With Mumbai playing at home, fans will turn up at the Wankhede Stadium in huge numbers to support their favorite stars. Much to their delight, the skies will be clear tonight, but the conditions will be hot and humid.

According to AccuWeather, the afternoon temperature will hover between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius. However, due to high humidity levels, the actual temperature will be around 36 to 37 degrees Celsius. Moreover, there is no chance of rainfall in the forecast. Thus, fans can enjoy an uninterrupted contest.

Ad

"The most important thing is trying to qualify for the playoffs" - MI's batting coach Kieron Pollard on the need for building momentum

With four wins on the trot, Mumbai certainly have momentum on their side going into the LSG contest. However, their batting coach, Kieron Pollard, didn't get into it too much and asserted that qualifying for the playoffs is the most important thing.

Ad

Speaking to reporters, he said (via Cricbuzz):

"Pressure is there in the first and the second half. In the second half, you build a bit of momentum. You tend to say now it's more important. But you have 14 games and each and every game is important. Some teams gel faster than some and they start off pretty quickly. Some teams build momentum, come into the back end. So there's no more important part in the IPL. The most important thing is trying to qualify for the playoffs."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankush Das Ankush is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda covering news, listicles, features, and exclusives. A graduate in Commerce and an accountant by qualification, Ankush followed his true calling for sports journalism, and today, has over 8 years of experience having working for the likes of Sportzwiki and Cricfit. Ankush places a very high emphasis on factual accuracy in his articles and believes in representing the true image of the story. Writing in the simplest and most easy-to-understand language possible, especially for those not well-versed with English, is one of his strengths.



Ankush, who captained his state in the National School games, is a big fan of Ravichandran Ashwin. He admires his unconventional thinking and his eagerness to keep learning despite being a legend of the game. His favorite cricket team is Australia because of their mentality and fighting spirit, and them beating India in the 2003 World Cup final left a lasting impression on him.



Apart from watching and covering cricket, Ankush also likes to read books whenever possible. Know More