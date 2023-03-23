The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season kicks off next week, and there is tremendous anticipation surrounding the tournament, with opinions and predictions coming in from various quarters of the country. Adding to the existing excitement are the new and innovative rules set to be instituted from this year's edition.

While several other innovations, such as teams being allowed to go for the Decision Review System (DRS) even for Wides and No Balls, should help eliminate howlers, the Impact Player Rule has caught the attention of the fans.

This rule will have a captain listing four substitute players in addition to the playing eleven at the toss. Any one of the four substitute players can be used as an impact player during the game and can come in at the start of the innings, at the end of the over, or after a wicket falls. The player he replaces can take no further part in the match. The impact player must be an Indian player if a team has already named four overseas players in their playing eleven.

IPL have now released the umpire signal for the introduction of the impact player. Umpires will have their fists clenched and hands crossed above their heads to indicate the same.

This innovation has been brought in to add more creativity and strategy in-game to help the teams better utilize their players from their respective squads.

IPL 2023 kicks off with Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings

Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni will battle it out to kickstart IPL 2023

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League kicks off with the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) taking on the four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31.

Tickets for the match have sold out already, and more than 1,00,000 people are expected to witness the action unfold.

The match will mark the return to action for former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who will lead CSK in hopes of turning things around from a dismal 2022 season. The team finished second from the bottom of the points table a year ago after a victorious campaign in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans will look to take off from where they left off a season ago when they topped the points table and ended up winning the IPL under the astute leadership of Hardik Pandya. The franchise made a couple of savvy moves at the mini-auction by acquiring the services of Kiwi veteran Kane Williamson and Irish sensation Josh Little.

The IPL 2023 action begins following the opening ceremony on March 31 at 7,30 PM IST.

