"IPL without Dhoni, can't image" - Twitter erupts as MS Dhoni says, ‘Last phase of my career' after CSK vs SRH in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni dropped a massive statement on his Indian Premier League (IPL) future on Friday, April 21, amid rumors that he will retire at the end of the 2023 season.

This came after the four-time champions beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

In the post-match ceremony, the 41-year-old stated that he is enjoying the last phase of his career. He said:

“Whatever said and done, last phase of my career, important to enjoy it. It feels good to be here. They [the Chennai crowd] have given a lot of love and affection. They always stay late to listen to me.”

Fans on Twitter wondered if MS Dhoni will retire after IPL 2023. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

MS Dhoni in awe of his own catch to dismiss Aiden Markram and compares it to Rahul David’s catch

MS Dhoni, meanwhile, was in awe of his own catch to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Aiden Markram. He even compared it to one of the special catches from former India captain and wicketkeeper Rahul Dravid during his stellar career.

The CSK captain said:

“I felt it was a fantastic catch. Long time back I still remember one game - Rahul Dravid was keeping and he caught one like that.”

The 41-year-old was surprised not to win “Best catch of the match” award and said:

“Still they didn't give me best catch.”

Watch MS Dhoni's exceptional catch below:

Chennai Super Kings @ChennaiIPL Spin storms in the city + Minnal Mahi!



Spin storms in the city + Minnal Mahi! https://t.co/l7QRYaiZOL

Dhoni further credited Matheesha Pathirana, who is also referred to as "mini Malinga," for his decent form with the ball in IPL 2023. He credited him for his consistent line and length, saying:

“You need time to pick his action (Pathirana). We have seen with Malinga - someone who has awkward action and who is very consistent with line and length - it's difficult to score off him."

He continued:

"Fast bowlers bowled very well in the last few overs. I always tell them that the first preference of field setting is with you.”

CSK, who have won four out of their first six games in IPL 2023, will next play Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, April 23.

