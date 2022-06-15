Ireland announce 14-man squad for India T20Is; uncapped Conor Olphert, Stephen Doheny called up

Cricket Ireland has named a 14-member squad to take on India in the two-match T20I series in Malahide, Dublin, beginning June 26. The squad includes batter Stephen Doheny and fast-bowler Conor Olphert, who have been handed their maiden international callups.

Both Doheny and Olphert make it to the side on the back of stellar campaigns in the ongoing Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy. While Doheny, a top-order batter, has compiled 158 runs at an average of 52.67, Olphert has picked up six wickets at 19.17 apiece.

Andrew Balbirnie will lead the Irish outfit that includes other prominent names such as Paul Stirling, George Dockrell, Mark Adair and Andy McBrine. While Stirling, Balbirnie and Harry Tector headline the batting department, Joshua Little, Craig Young and Adair lead the bowling attack.

India series to mark Heinrich Malan's first as head coach of Ireland

South African Heinrich Malan will kickstart his tenure as head coach of the Irish men's cricket team with the series against India.

Balbirnie and Co. have secured entry into the Group stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup to be played in Australia in October, having finished as finalists in Group Qualifier A earlier this year.

With a four-day game against Leicestershire set to serve as preparation for the rescheduled fifth Test against England from last year, India's A-listers such as captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah could well miss the T20Is against Ireland.

The Men in Blue last toured Ireland in 2018 for a two-match T20I series and clinched the rubber 2-0. Both games in the upcoming series will be played at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground, popularly dubbed 'The Village'.

Ireland squad for the 2-match T20I series against India: Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far