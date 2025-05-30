Is Charith Asalanka playing today's GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator match? 

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Charith Asalanka is not in the playing XI for the crucial Indian Premier League 2025 Eliminator clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT). The crucial playoffs knockout clash is being held in Mullanpur on Friday, May 30.

The Sri Lankan international was one of the three temporary replacements that MI signed due to some of their key members being unavailable for the IPL 2025 Playoffs amid international commitments. With MI losing so many players, several changes to their playing XI from the loss to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) were expected.

MI have handed debuts to Jonny Bairstow and Richard Gleeson, while young all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa also comes into the setup, but there is no place for Asalanka.

MI captain Hardik Pandya confirmed the changes after winning the toss and opting to bat first.

"We gonna bat first. Just looks like there is bit of less grass compared to the last game so thought of chasing it down. IPL is fun as we have been playing the last nine games as a knockout. I think it's just the experience but we need to turn up today and take smarter options and stay calm as much as possible. Three changes, Jonny Bairstow, Gleeson and Raj Bawa comes in," Pandya said.

Asalanka has played 58 T20I matches, where he has scored 1247 runs at an average of 24.45 and a strike rate of 128.56.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson

Impact Subs: KL Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley

Charith Asalanka scored 111 runs in three matches during the ILT20 2025

The left-handed batter played for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR) in the International League T20 (ILT20) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He scored 111 runs in three matches, including a brilliant 74 against the eventual champions, the Dubai Capitals.

His most recent white-ball appearance came during the white-ball series against Australia at home prior to the Champions Trophy 2025. He scored an unbeaten 78 in the second ODI to guide Sri Lanka to a 2-0 whitewash.

