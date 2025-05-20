Is Devon Conway playing today’s CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Devon Conway has retained his place as the team named their playing XI against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the IPL 2025 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, May 20. The wicketkeeper-batter departed for a two-ball duck in his last game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Conway has managed just 94 runs in four innings with the best score of 69 this season. The Super Kings tried Shaik Rasheed for a few games, but the youngster failed to grab the opportunity with both hands, managing 71 in his five innings.

At the toss, CSK captain MS Dhoni confirmed they will play an unchanged side following their two-wicket win over the Knight Riders. He said (via Sportskeeda):

“We are playing the same team that played in the last game.”

Meanwhile, the Royals made two changes for their last league game of the 2025 season. Yudhvir Singh has replaced Fazalhaq Farroqi, while Lhuan-dre Pretorious has been picked amongst impact substitutes.

RR opt to bowl against CSK in the IPL 2025 match

RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first against CSK in their IPL 2025 match. He said (via Cricbuzz):

“We will bowl first. Looking at the last game against DC, there was something in it. There's no hiding in this game.”

When asked about RR botting run chases in the majority of games this year, Samson said:

“We got to do it today. Everyone has to be a match-winner. They have to think like that. We need to be smarter and braver.”

The Royals will be keen to finish the season on a high note after managing just three wins in 13 games. On the other hand, CSK would be looking to register back-to-back wins and avoid a last-place finish.

The MS Dhoni-led side have three victories in 12 games. They lost their previous game against RR by six runs in Guwahati. As a result, the five-time champions would be keen to avenge their loss from earlier this season.

Follow the CSK vs RR IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

