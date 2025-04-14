Is Devon Conway playing today’s LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match?

Devon Conway wasn’t named in the playing XI as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced their lineup for their IPL 2025 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday, April 14. Shaik Rasheed has replaced Conway in the playing XI.

Ad

At the toss, CSK captain MS Dhoni confirmed that Conway was benched alongside Ravichandran Ashwin. The 43-year-old said (via Cricbuzz):

“Overton and Rasheed come in for Ashwin and Conway.”

Conway has been benched after just three games in IPL 2025. The Kiwi opener has returned with scores of 13, 69, and 12. Overall, the southpaw has 1018 runs in 25 innings for the Super Kings in IPL.

On the other hand, Shaik Rasheed has 352 runs in 15 T20 innings, including a century and a fifty. The Chennai-based franchise bought the Andre batter for ₹30 lakh.

Ad

Trending

Other than the Super Kings, Lucknow made a solitary change as Mitchell Marsh returned to the playing XI. The Aussie all-rounder, who is playing only as a batter in the 2025 season, replaced Himmat Singh.

CSK opt to bowl against LSG in the IPL 2025 match

CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl against LSG in IPL 2025. Justifying his decision, he said:

Ad

“We want to bowl first, there's chances of dew here. The wicket gets better in the second innings.”

The legendary wicketkeeper-batter backed his side to keep their head up despite losing five out of their first six IPL 2025 games.

“It's important to set the right temperament. We haven't been consistent with our batting. With the ball we have strong back strong. It's important to have a positive mindset, and play those big shots. It's a matter of time.”

Ad

On the other hand, Rishabh Pant’s LSG are coming on the back of a hat-trick of wins. Overall, they have four victories in six outings this year. The Lucknow-based franchise will be keen to continue their decent record against CSK, whom they beat twice (away and home fixtures) last season.

Follow the LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports, business, politics, entertainment, lifestyle, and others.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events over the years like T20 World Cups, ODI World Cups, WTC finals, along with the IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More