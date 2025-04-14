Is Devon Conway playing today’s LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match?

Devon Conway wasn’t named in the playing XI as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced their lineup for their IPL 2025 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday, April 14. Shaik Rasheed has replaced Conway in the playing XI.
At the toss, CSK captain MS Dhoni confirmed that Conway was benched alongside Ravichandran Ashwin. The 43-year-old said (via Cricbuzz):
“Overton and Rasheed come in for Ashwin and Conway.”
Conway has been benched after just three games in IPL 2025. The Kiwi opener has returned with scores of 13, 69, and 12. Overall, the southpaw has 1018 runs in 25 innings for the Super Kings in IPL.
On the other hand, Shaik Rasheed has 352 runs in 15 T20 innings, including a century and a fifty. The Chennai-based franchise bought the Andre batter for ₹30 lakh.
Other than the Super Kings, Lucknow made a solitary change as Mitchell Marsh returned to the playing XI. The Aussie all-rounder, who is playing only as a batter in the 2025 season, replaced Himmat Singh.
CSK opt to bowl against LSG in the IPL 2025 match
CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl against LSG in IPL 2025. Justifying his decision, he said:
“We want to bowl first, there's chances of dew here. The wicket gets better in the second innings.”
The legendary wicketkeeper-batter backed his side to keep their head up despite losing five out of their first six IPL 2025 games.
“It's important to set the right temperament. We haven't been consistent with our batting. With the ball we have strong back strong. It's important to have a positive mindset, and play those big shots. It's a matter of time.”
On the other hand, Rishabh Pant’s LSG are coming on the back of a hat-trick of wins. Overall, they have four victories in six outings this year. The Lucknow-based franchise will be keen to continue their decent record against CSK, whom they beat twice (away and home fixtures) last season.
