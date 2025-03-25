Is Mohammed Siraj playing today's GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match?

Mohammed Siraj has been named in the Gujarat Titans (GT) lineup as they begin their IPL 2025 campaign against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 25. The speedster will be keen to prove himself after being ignored by Team India in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Ad

The Titans splurged ₹12.25 crore to purchase Siraj at the mega-auction last year. This is his third IPL franchise after stints with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Siraj comes with a wealth of experience in IPL, having picked up 93 wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 8.64. He bagged 15 wickets in 14 matches for the Royal Challengers last season. Having played most of his career at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, he will likely succeed at the Narendra Modi Stadium, owing to the ground dimensions.

Ad

Trending

“He gives freedom to his bowlers” – Mohammed Siraj lauds Shubman Gill’s captaincy ahead of his GT debut

Mohammed Siraj recently lauded GT captain Shubman Gill for his leadership traits ahead of his Gujarat Titans debut. The senior pacer stated that Gill is a bowler's captain and provides whatever a bowler asks for.

Ad

Siraj said (via NDTV):

“Shubman is a very good captain, and he is a bowler's captain. Whatever the bowlers ask for, he provides. He gives that freedom to the bowlers. Our relationship is good, and whenever Rishabh Pant, Shubman, Axar Patel, and I are together outside, we usually roam around and have dinner together. So, our bonding is very strong. Our Test debut was also together (against Australia at Melbourne in 2020), which makes our connection even better.”

Ad

Siraj also expressed his delight with the opportunity to learn from GT head coach Ashish Nehra. On this, he said:

He is a legend. I get to learn a lot from him. The way he stays calm is very important. But I do not like to stay calm. Shami (Mohammed Shami) bhai also played here, and he was taking a lot of wickets with the new ball. I would like to do the same--take as many wickets as possible with the new ball and keep my team ahead.”

Ad

Speaking of the game, the Gujarat Titans have won the toss and chosen to bowl against PBKS.

Follow the GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback