Is Rachin Ravindra playing today's CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match?

Rachin Ravindra has been dropped from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) playing XI in their ongoing IPL 2025 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday (April 25). The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is hosting the CSK vs SRH contest.

The key reason for Ravindra's exclusion could be his disappointing form this season. The southpaw started off his IPL 2025 campaign with a 65-run knock against Mumbai Indians, and followed it up by scoring 41 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

However, the Kiwi batter has returned with a few single-digit scores, with 37 as his top knock in the last six games. He has garnered 191 runs in eight games at a mediocre average of 27.28.

England all-rounder Sam Curran and Dewald Brevis have been included in CSK's XI in place of Rachin Ravindra and Jamie Overton in this game. Deepak Hooda will fill in for Vijay Shankar, who has struggled to play big knocks in the last few games.

Curran last played for the Super Kings on March 28 against RCB. In two games, he has scored 12 runs and gone wicketless in his four overs. Meanwhile, Brevis will make his CSK debut, having scored 230 runs in 10 games for MI in the past in the IPL.

CSK Playing XI: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Hooda, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

Impact Subs: Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton.

CSK vs SRH game is a must-win contest for both sides

CSK and SRH will be desperate to get back on the winning column and remain in the hunt for the playoffs with a win on Friday. Both sides have managed to win only two out of their eight games, with the Super Kings at the bottom of the points table due to an inferior net run rate.

CSK captain MS Dhoni, during the toss, reflected on the game's importance. He said:

"We want to get the process right and that is what we are looking to aim for the rest of the games. We are looking at one game at a time and we are looking at a few combinations and have confidence in your ability and execute what you want to."

