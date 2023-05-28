Is it raining in Ahmedabad now? Latest weather update of CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final 

IPL 2023 Final has been delayed due to rain. It is raining heavily in Ahmedabad right now, due to which, the toss as well as the closing ceremony of IPL 2023 have also been delayed.

The latest weather update of CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium is that it is pouring heavily on the ground. It seems unlikely that the match will start anytime soon. The good news for the fans is that there is a reserve day for the IPL Final.

In case a five-over match is not possible for IPL Final, it will take place tomorrow evening. The start time for the reserve day is also 7:30 PM IST, but the organizers can change the timings.

Who will win the trophy if CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final is abandoned?

There is a slight possibility of the IPL Final being abandoned due to rain. If even a Super Over is not possible tomorrow on the reserve day, the Gujarat Titans will win the trophy. GT finished first in the standings, one spot above the Chennai Super Kings. Hence, Hardik Pandya's men will win the title.

Has rain stopped in Ahmedabad?

Rain stopped in Ahmedabad around 8:30 PM IST. However, just a few minutes later, it started again. Fans across the world have been eagerly waiting for the rain to stop so that the ground staff can dry the outfield and get it ready for a full 20-over match.

Fans have turned up in large numbers at the Narendra Modi Stadium (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

The cut-off time for a 20-over match is 9:36 PM IST. After that, the overs will be deducted. You can follow the live updates related to the IPL 2023 Final match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings right here.

