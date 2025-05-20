Is Ravichandran Ashwin playing today's CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match?

By Rishab Vm
Modified May 20, 2025 19:32 IST
India Cricket - Source: Getty
Ravichandran Ashwin is a part of CSK in IPL 2025 - Source: Getty

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin is set to play their IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday, May 20. CSK and RR face off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Ad

RR won the toss and have opted to bat first. CSK played their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before the season was temporarily suspended for a week. They are set to resume their campaign after the resumption against Rajasthan.

Ravichandran Ashwin was a part of the playing XI in their last match against KKR and continues to be a part of the first XI in the game against RR. Against Kolkata, he bowled three overs and gave away 19 runs without picking up a wicket at an economy rate of 6.33.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As they resume their campaign, Ashwin will be keen to be among the wickets this time around. Chennai are already out of the playoffs race as they were the first team to be eliminated this season. They are at the bottom of the table with three wins and six points from 12 matches.

CSK XI: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed.

Ad

Has Ravichandran Ashwin been under utilized by CSK in IPL 2025?

It was a homecoming for local boy Ravichandran Ashwin as CSK acquired his services for a huge amount of ₹9.75 crore. However, the veteran all-rounder has not featured in all matches for them this season.

Ashwin has played only nine matches for CSK so far this season and from eight innings, has managed to pick up only five wickets at an average of 48.40 and an economy rate of 8.96 with best figures of 2/48.

After being paid a big amount at the mega auctions, one would have expected CSK to play Ashwin in all or most matches. However, it has not been the case. While he has not been as effective in the games that he has played, his pick at the auction for a high amount also comes under scrutiny if he has not played all games.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications