Is Ravichandran Ashwin playing today's CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin is set to play their IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday, May 20. CSK and RR face off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

RR won the toss and have opted to bat first. CSK played their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before the season was temporarily suspended for a week. They are set to resume their campaign after the resumption against Rajasthan.

Ravichandran Ashwin was a part of the playing XI in their last match against KKR and continues to be a part of the first XI in the game against RR. Against Kolkata, he bowled three overs and gave away 19 runs without picking up a wicket at an economy rate of 6.33.

As they resume their campaign, Ashwin will be keen to be among the wickets this time around. Chennai are already out of the playoffs race as they were the first team to be eliminated this season. They are at the bottom of the table with three wins and six points from 12 matches.

CSK XI: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed.

Has Ravichandran Ashwin been under utilized by CSK in IPL 2025?

It was a homecoming for local boy Ravichandran Ashwin as CSK acquired his services for a huge amount of ₹9.75 crore. However, the veteran all-rounder has not featured in all matches for them this season.

Ashwin has played only nine matches for CSK so far this season and from eight innings, has managed to pick up only five wickets at an average of 48.40 and an economy rate of 8.96 with best figures of 2/48.

After being paid a big amount at the mega auctions, one would have expected CSK to play Ashwin in all or most matches. However, it has not been the case. While he has not been as effective in the games that he has played, his pick at the auction for a high amount also comes under scrutiny if he has not played all games.

