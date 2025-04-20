Is Rohit Sharma playing today's MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match?

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma is expected to feature as an impact substitute in the side's ongoing IPL 2025 game against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday (April 20). The match is being played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma has played six innings so far this season in the IPL, and has had a poor run. Opening the innings, Rohit has scored just 82 runs so far, with his best score of 26 coming in MI's last encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Barring the game against the Gujarat Titans, Rohit Sharma has played as an impact substitute. Rohit, in the ongoing encounter against Chennai Super Kings, will be reprising the same role.

MI, meanwhile, will hope to add a third consecutive win to their tally and get into the hunt for playoffs.

Mumbai Indians win the toss and elected to bowl first

Playing their second home game in a row, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first. Speaking to Ravi Shastri at the toss, Hardik said:

"We are going to bowl first. Looks like a very good track, the same wicket on which we played against RCB. It gives us a chance to see how the wicket plays. It looks like a decent wicket. It will be good for batting. It is about sticking to what is working. The boys have kept things simple. I think it is good that we haven't played to our potential yet. The plan is to execute what we know, and the rest will take care of itself. Every time the man behind me (MS Dhoni) comes here, it is exciting. Same team."

Mumbai Indians enter the contest with an unchanged side, while Chennai Super Kings see 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre replace Rahul Tripathi at number three in their batting order. At the time of writing, CSK had scored 34/1 after four overs, with Mhatre and Shaik Rasheed in the middle.

