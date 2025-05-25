Is Sai Sudharsan playing today’s GT vs CSK IPL 2025 match?

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Sai Sudharsan has not been named in the playing XI for the IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25. The left-hander, however, has been named among the five substitutes, which also includes Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, and Anuj Rawat. With the top spot in contention ahead of the playoffs, the southpaw is likely to play in the ongoing fixture.

Sudharsan is having a dream season with the bat, amassing 638 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 155.99 with the help of a ton and five half-centuries. The 23-year-old has been one of the key reasons behind GT's qualification for the playoffs.

The youngster was equally brilliant last year, scoring 527 runs in 12 innings in IPL 2024. The Ahmedabad-based franchise bought him for a whopping INR 8.5 crore at the mega auction last year. Sudharsan’s consistency helped him earn a place in the India squad for the five-match Test series in England.

Speaking of the playing XI, GT captain Shubman Gill confirmed Gerald Coetzee's inclusion was the only change in their lineup. He said at the toss (via Cricbuzz):

“We have one change, Gerald Coetzee comes in for Kagiso Rabada.”

CSK opt to bat against GT in the IPL 2025 match

CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to bat against GT in their IPL 2025 match. Justifying his decision, the legendary skipper said (via Cricbuzz):

“We will bat first. It (pitch) looks nice and hard, think it will remain the same throughout the 40 overs. It's quite hot, looks like a good track.”

Like GT, the Super Kings made a solitary change as Deepak Hooda replaced Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI.

A win over CSK will help Gujarat consolidate their top place in the points table and boost their chances of finishing in the top two ahead of the playoffs. They currently have 18 points in 13 matches.

On the other hand, MS Dhoni and company might avoid a last-place finish if they beat GT, subject to net run rate. They have three wins in 13 games.

Follow the GT vs CSK IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

