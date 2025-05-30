Is Sherfane Rutherford playing today’s GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator?

Sherfane Rutherford missed out on a place in the Gujarat Titans (GT) playing XI as they named their side for the IPL 2025 Eliminator against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Friday, May 30.
In his place, Sai Sudharasan has been included in the XI. The West Indies all-rounder, however, finds place in the five-member substitutes list, including Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Jayant Yadav, and Arshad Khan.
With no Jos Buttler for the playoffs, Rutherford remains critical to Gujarat’s chances of winning the Eliminator. The 26-year-old has amassed 267 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 157.05 this season.
Meanwhile, at the toss, GT skipper Shubman Gill confirmed two changes in their XI as Buttler and Arshad Khan made way for Kusal Mendis and Washington Sundar. The 25-year-old said (via Cricbuzz):
“Two changes - Mendis comes in for Buttler and Washington for Arshad.”
MI opt to bat against GT in IPL 2025 Eliminator
MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat against GT in the IPL 2025 Eliminator. Justifying the decision, the all-rounder said:
“We're going to bat. Looks like a different track to yesterday. Bit of less grass. Big game, scoring runs and defending would be nice.”
The five-time champions made three changes in the playing XI for the must-win game. MI have included Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson, and Raj Angad Bawa in their lineup. They are without Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks (on national duty). Meanwhile, Gleeson has replaced Deepak Chahar (injured).
Notably, the Eliminator is being played on the same pitch as Qualifier 1, where the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets in a one-sided game, chasing 102 in 10 overs on May 29.
MI will be looking to get third-time lucky after losing to GT twice in the 2025 season. The Titans enjoy a 5-2 lead over Mumbai in head-to-head contests. The winner of this game will face PBKS in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi International Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 1.
Follow the GT vs MI IPL 2025 live scores and updates here.
