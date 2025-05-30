Is Tilak Varma playing today's GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma has been named in the playing XI for their IPL 2025 Eliminator clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday, May 30. The knockout encounter takes place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

Ad

There was some uncertainty over Varma's fitness, as he reportedly hurt his knee while fielding during MI's final league match of the season against Punjab Kings. A video surfaced on social media, showing the 22-year-old walking with a strapped knee.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, much to the delight of MI fans, Varma's injury doesn't seem to be very serious, as he was picked for the crucial Eliminator. The left-hander was retained by the five-time champions at ₹8 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction and is a vital cog of their batting unit.

Meanwhile, MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bat first. Here are the two playing XIs for the fixture:

Ad

MI: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson

Impact subs: Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley.

GT: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis(w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact subs: Sherfane Rutherford, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan

Ad

Tilak Varma's form could be a concern for MI in the IPL 2025 playoffs

Tilak Varma has performed underwhelmingly with the bat this season. The left-hander has just two half-centuries in IPL 2025. Mumbai will want him to deliver impactful performances in the playoffs.

The talented youngster has scored 274 runs in 11 innings at an average of 30.44 this season at a strike rate of 131.73. He was dismissed for just 1 off 4 against PBKS in MI's last league-stage encounter.

The winner of the Eliminator will take on PBKS in the Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. The winning team will compete against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 final at the same venue on Tuesday, June 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More