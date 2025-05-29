Is Yuzvendra Chahal playing today's PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 match?

Yuzvendra Chahal has not been included in Punjab Kings' (PBKS) XI for the Qualifier 1 clash of IPL 2025 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday, May 29. The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Mullanpur, will host the exciting PBKS vs RCB contest.

As per reports, Chahal was ruled out of PBKS' last two games due to a finger injury. He last played against the Rajasthan Royals on May 18, and returned with figures of 0/30. Chahal's absence from the impact list as well certainly means that he is yet to attain full fitness.

The game would be crucial for both sides, as a win would help them qualify for the final. Interestingly, the 18-year-old wait for both sides might end if they go on to win the title this year.

After losing the toss, Punjab will bat first in this game. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer confirmed that they have only made one change, with Azmatullah replacing Marco Jansen, who has flown back to South Africa. He said at the toss (via Cricbuzz):

"Would have bowled first as well. If you look at the record here, teams batting first have done well, so I am optimistic. They have been tremendous and you need such kind of vibration when you enter the ground and it gives us a lot of energy as well. The way they have been showing the fearless approach and the attitude has been brilliant. Marco goes out and Azmatullah comes in for him."

PBKS XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson.

Impact Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlett.

Has Yuzvendra Chahal justified his high price tag in IPL 2025?

Yuzvendra Chahal created history by becoming the most expensive spinner in the IPL auction last year. The Punjab Kings bought him for INR 18 crore in the mega 2025 auction.

Although he looked off color in the initial games, Chahal has managed to secure 14 wickets in 12 games at an economy of 9.56. His best figures of 4/28 came against KKR and helped the side to defend their 111-run total. The veteran spinner also took a hat-trick against Chennai Super Kings in a winning cause.

To some extent, Yuzvendra Chahal has done well in the 2025 edition. However, a supreme performance in the playoffs would help him justify his expensive price tag.

