"Isn’t even a player of worth Rs.18 in T20" - Fans slam Ravindra Jadeja for untimely dismissal in LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja could not capitalize on batting up the order in the IPL 2025 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 14. With CSK chasing 167 for victory, Jadeja walked into bat at No.4 with the side well-placed at 74/2 in eight overs.
However, the 36-year-old scratched his way to seven off ten balls before holing out to Aiden Markram at long-on off the bowling of Ravi Bishnoi. Jadeja's dismissal left CSK in a hole at 96/4 in 12.2 overs, with 71 runs still needed from 46 deliveries.
The left-hander has struggled with the bat in IPL 2025, averaging a dismal 18.40 at a strike rate of 115 in seven outings.
Fans on X slammed Jadeja for his untimely dismissal in CSK's tense run-chase, with one fan saying:
"Jadeja Isn’t even a player of worth Rs.18 in T20."
Fans continued expressing their disappointment at Jadeja's failure with the bat, saying:
"The moment Jadeja walked in, I turned the TV off."
"Why this guys send jadeja at 4 he can't play spin man bring someone like rutu who can take spinner for cleaners," tweeted a fan.
"Jadeja the batter doesn't seem to be a dependable one in recent matches. An all-rounder of that calibre and not able to hit boundaries is hurting CSK big time," a fan said.
"The wicket was very good" - Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja felt CSK had an excellent opportunity to win the ongoing LSG encounter at the halfway stage. The veteran all-rounder starred with the ball for CSK, finishing with figures of 2/24 in three overs.
CSK have endured a horrific start to their IPL 2025 campaign, losing five straight games after winning their season opener against the Mumbai Indians (MI).
Talking to the broadcasters at the mid-innings break, Jadeja said (Via Cricbuzz):
"The wicket was very good, the ball wasn't gripping at all as there's dew around. Tried to bowl in good areas, was thinking what the batsman was going to do. Just kept changing my line and length. I knew they were going to play over square or play the reverse sweep, I was keeping that in my mind and bowling accordingly. The wicket is very good, think the bowlers need to be disciplined. The outfield is very quick."
As things stand, CSK are well-placed at 136/5 in 17 overs, requiring another 31 runs to win off 18 deliveries.
