"It was Krunal Pandya vs Hyderabad" - Aakash Chopra lauds LSG all-rounder's performance in IPL 2023 win against SRH

Aakash Chopra has lauded Krunal Pandya for almost single-handedly taking the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to a win in their IPL 2023 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Pandya registered figures of 3/18 in four overs as SRH were restricted to 121/8 after opting to bat first in Lucknow on Friday, April 7. The spin-bowling all-rounder then scored 34 runs off 23 balls to help LSG chase down the target with five wickets and four overs to spare to register their second win of the tournament.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra heaped praise on Krunal Pandya, saying:

"The Player of the Match can only be one guy because he was going at a different level. The entire world was struggling and he said - 'Wait, I am there'. Singham Returns - that was Krunal Pandya. It was Krunal Pandya vs Hyderabad."

The former Indian opener highlighted how the left-arm spinner gave LSG the early ascendancy by scalping the first three SRH wickets to fall, elaborating:

"If you see his bowling first, he consistently bowled at one spot. Mayank Agarwal got out, then Anmolpreet Singh also fell prey to him and after that, Aiden Markram saw the ball hit his stumps off the next ball for zero."

Mayank Agarwal was caught by Marcus Stoinis at extra cover after scoring eight runs from seven balls. While Anmolpreet Singh was trapped in front of the wickets after scoring 31 runs off 26 balls, Aiden Markram was castled for a golden duck.

"He was not finding it difficult while batting as well" - Aakash Chopra on Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya struck four fours and a six during his 34-run knock. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra added that Krunal Pandya looked at ease with the willow as well on a slightly tricky surface, observing:

"So he picked up three wickets and conceded only 18 runs in his fours overs. After that, he came to bat as well. He scored 34 runs off just 23 balls and he was not finding it difficult while batting too. Everyone was struggling but he was batting well."

The cricketer-turned-commentator also praised KL Rahul for playing a crucial knock under pressure, stating:

"So it was like a Player of the Match performance for this match as well as the next match. Three wickets and 34 runs in a very low-scoring encounter. KL Rahul batted well. There is pressure on him daily these days. They were important runs. He scored 35 runs off 31 balls with four fours."

Rahul and Pandya strung together a 55-run third-wicket partnership after Kyle Mayers and Deepak Hooda's dismissals reduced LSG to 45/2. Although the home side lost three quick wickets thereafter, Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran took them across the line.

