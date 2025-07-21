  • home icon
  • "It'll take multiple surgeries, six more months of recovery" - Riyan Parag shares heartwarming story of adopting dog Janam [In Picture]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Jul 21, 2025 13:33 IST
2025 IPL - Rajasthan Royals v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
Riyan Parag in action for RR in IPL 2025 - Source: Getty

Indian cricketer Riyan Parag adopted a dog named 'Janam' on Monday, July 21, 2025. Janam is no ordinary dog, being critically injured and in need of multiple surgeries to recover.

The cricketer shared a heartwarming story of adopting the dog. Notably, Janam was infested with maggots and insects entering his nose, mouth, and trachea, worsening his condition.

Riyan Parag shared a picture of himself with Janam on his Instagram handle. He shared the story in the caption. As the dog would require multiple surgeries and ix more months to recover, Riyan decided to adopt him. The Indian star will completely sponsor his journey going forward. While he mentioned that his schedule will not allow him to bring Janam home, the dog will be taken care of with love and attention.

In the picture, the dog also had a collar with the initials 'RP' and the cricketer's jersey number '5'.

Riyan Parag thanked Manavi Rai, a dog rescuer, for stepping in and saving Janam. He also thanked her for trusting him with the adoption.

Riyan Parag featured for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Riyan Parag was among the few positives for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an otherwise disappointing IPL 2025. RR had a poor outing. They failed to make the playoffs and finished ninth on the table with just four wins and eight points from 14 matches.

Rajasthan could not close out several close games that they should have won. It was a season of missed opportunities. However, they did have positives to take away nonetheless.

One among them was Riyan. The 23-year-old displayed decent form. He scored 393 runs from 14 games at an average of 32.75 with a strike-rate of 166.52 and a top score of 95. However, he would be disappointed with himself for not performing to his potential.

In the 2024 edition, the right-hander had scored 573 runs from 14 innings at an average of 52.09 with a strike-rate of 149.21. He also struck four half-centuries. Overall, he has 1566 runs from 84 IPL matches with seven fifties.

Riyan has also played one ODI and nine T20Is for India. He has not had a significant performance at the international level yet.

Edited by Rishab Vm
