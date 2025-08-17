"It's a commitment of 10 months in a year" - Aakash Chopra on whether MS Dhoni could become India's head coach

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that MS Dhoni is unlikely to become the Men in Blue's head coach. He highlighted that the former Indian skipper might not be willing to spend almost the entire year away from his family.

Team India have had mixed results under Gautam Gambhir, their current head coach. Dhoni played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025 and will likely continue to be associated with the franchise once he quits playing.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener was asked whether Dhoni could potentially become the national team's head coach.

"That is a big one. I don't think he is interested. Coaching is a difficult job. Coaching keeps you as busy as you were when playing, and sometimes even more than that. You have a family, and you say that you have done the same thing your entire life, you have lived your life out of a suitcase, and you don't want to do that job now," Chopra responded.

"That is why a lot of players don't get into coaching, and even if they do, it's a two-month IPL stint. However, if you become a full-time Indian head coach, it's a commitment of 10 months in a year. I don't know whether Dhoni would have that much time. I will be amazed if he has that much time," he added.

Aakash Chopra acknowledged that MS Dhoni could take up the coaching role if he wants to give something back to Indian cricket. However, he added that it would be a tough proposition, considering the time he would have to spend on the job.

"You have to feel for Kuldeep Yadav" - Aakash Chopra on spinner being ignored in ENG vs IND 2025 series

Kuldeep Yadav didn't feature in India's playing XI in any of the five Tests against England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra was asked why India don't consider playing Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal together in Tests and ODIs.

"Forget about Chahal, they have finished that talk, but they aren't even playing Kuldeep. Test series are passing one after the other, and you start feeling what wrong has he done? You have to feel for Kuldeep Yadav. If you don't, you are not a true follower of Indian cricket," he replied.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Kuldeep's handling has left him surprised, disappointed, and slightly frustrated.

"He had picked six wickets in a Test in Sydney in 2019, and Ravi Shastri, who was the head coach, had said he is our No. 1 spinner overseas. Since then, he has played just one Test away from home. I am very, very surprised and disappointed, and slightly frustrated. He hasn't played matches in eight years. He will get old," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra noted that the Indian think tank has constantly said that Kuldeep Yadav is a good player, but he has hardly been played. He expressed hope that the left-arm wrist-spinner is part of the Indian XI in the upcoming home series against the West Indies and South Africa, and the subsequent Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

