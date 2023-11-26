Cricket
  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2023 Live Scores
  • "It's going to be a smooth transition" - Former Indian cricketer believes Hardik Pandya will lead Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 and not Rohit Sharma

"It's going to be a smooth transition" - Former Indian cricketer believes Hardik Pandya will lead Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 and not Rohit Sharma

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Nov 26, 2023 14:01 IST
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya could be back together playing for MI in IPL 2024 (P.C.:X)
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya could be back together playing for MI in IPL 2024 (P.C.:X)

Ever since reports of Hardik Pandya making a sensational return to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans have been making the rounds, there has been a lot of speculation about whether legendary captain Rohit Sharma will bid adieu from the franchise.

However, former Indian cricketer and ex-chief selector K Srikkanth rubbished these reports. He reckons MI will have Hardik as their new captain, but there won't be any bad blood between him and Rohit, as it would be a part of future transition.

Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel about Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma:

"No no (not the end for Rohit). It's about a smooth transition. It happened between Sachin and Rohit. Now it's time for Rohit to Hardik. It's going to be a smooth transition.
"At the end of the day, Rohit and Hardik share a wonderful relationship. Obviously, they will make Hardik Pandya the captain. Rohit Sharma will be a key figure and ensure a smooth transition. You need a smooth transition to avoid hiccups in the team."

Srikkanth gave the example of the transition that happened between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli with Team India's captaincy:

"Look at what Dhoni did with India. There was a smooth transition between him and Kohli. It was a fantastic transition. Yes, Dhoni also played under Kohli.
"It will be like Guru-Shishya. Yes, Hardik will be leading the team, Rohit will be there. It will be a smooth transition like Dhoni and Kohli in the Indian team."

Hardik Pandya is a fabulous addition to Mumbai Indians: K Srikkanth

Srikkanth reckons MI have pulled off a massive coup if the news about Hardik Pandya's trade is true.

He feels GT just looked at it from a business point of view by receiving a reportedly undisclosed transfer fee:

"Yes, it's a huge surprise. But then, it's a fantastic addition for Mumbai Indians. MI only made Mumbai Indians. I can't forget Hardik hitting those sixes against Chennai Super Kings in 2015. Yes, MI needed an all-rounder. When it comes to trading, you might have a lot of questions.
"You might ask 'why Gujarat Titans are realising their captain?'. Maybe they are looking at it as a business. Yes, it's a huge surprise because he was their captain when they won the title and reached the final."

The deadline is 4 pm IST on Sunday, November 26, for IPL franchises to submit their list of retained players ahead of the auction in Dubai on December 19.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...