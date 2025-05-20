“It’s time for him to rest” - India’s T20 World Cup winner makes huge statement on MS Dhoni amid IPL 2025

Former Indian pacer Joginder Sharma believes the time is right for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend MS Dhoni to 'rest' after the side's dismal IPL 2025 campaign. The Men in Yellow are at the bottom of the points table with only three wins in 12 matches.
Dhoni has been dealing with knee issues since the 2023 season, with batting limitations since having knee surgery two years back. The 43-year-old has faced only 128 deliveries in the ongoing season, walking into bat at only the final stages of CSK's innings.
Yet, Dhoni's ball-striking form remains intact, with the wicketkeeper batter striking at a rate of over 140. He has also captained CSK after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament after five games.
Speaking to ANI about Dhoni's future, Joginder said (via NDTV):
"Considering Mahi's fitness level, he should play up to prove his fitness, but I believe it is time for him to rest."
Dhoni himself spoke about his future after CSK's latest encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), saying:
"After this IPL gets over, I have to work hard for another 6-8 months to see if my body can take this pressure. Nothing to decide now, but the love and affection I have seen is excellent." (via aforementioned source).
CSK will be absent from the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history.
CSK look to avoid a dubious first in IPL 2025
Despite playoff elimination, CSK still have much to play for in their final two league stage games of IPL 2025. The five-time champions are in grave danger of finishing at the bottom of the table for the first time in their 16-year history.
CSK will avoid a bottom-placed finish with a win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Delhi today (May 20). However, should they lose the RR clash, they will have to win their final match against table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) by a margin big enough to pip RR on net run rate.
CSK lost their first meeting against RR this season by six runs in a thriller at Guwahati.
