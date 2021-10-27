T20 World Cup 2021: "If they continue like this, it will be easy for Pakistan to win this World Cup" - Inzamam-ul-Haq 

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq acknowledged the input of each player in the team and noted how the side are playing as a unit. Inzamam believes that if Pakistan can keep this up for the remainder of the tournament, they will win their second T20 World Cup title with ease.

Pakistan have been rampant and thriving in familiar conditions. They began with a streak-ending landmark victory over arch-rivals India and followed it up with a win over New Zealand. With their three remaining matches coming up against the likes of Scotland, Namibia and Afghanistan, Pakistan will fancy their chances of making it into the semi-finals.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam said:

"Haris Rauf bowled really well in both the games, boeled the tough overs. Each and every Pakistan player is doing their role and playing well as an unit. It is great cricket and if they continue like this, then it will be easy for Paksitan to win this World Cup."

Pakistan last won the T20 World Cup in 2009, where they overcame Sri Lanka to clinch the crown. If Pakistan emerge as the group winners, they will come up against the second-placed team from Group 1 in the semi-finals. Pakistan were knocked out before the semi-finals of the last two editions of the tournament.

Pakistan players should not lose aggression: Inzamam

Inzamam reserved praise for the aggressive brand of cricket played by the players and asserted the importance of maintaining it. He also shed light upon Asif Ali's role in the side, which has been perceived differently by Pakistan fans. Inzamam added:

"Mohammad Hafeez is not in good touch, but he straightaway went after the bolwing and scored six off extra cover, so the players should not lose such aggression. Many people are saying that Asif Ali should be the one finishing the matches for the team, but that is not his job. His job is to increase the scoring rate. Finishing should be left up to senior players like Malik and Hafeez."

Pakistan will return to Dubai in a few days' time to face Afghanistan, who are coming hot on their heels following their mammoth win over Scotland. Pakistan have played impeccable cricket so far under the guidance of their new coaching staff led by Saqlian Mushtaq, Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander.

