  Jaydev Unadkat gets the big fish as KL Rahul is caught behind to leave the visitors reeling in SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Jaydev Unadkat gets the big fish as KL Rahul is caught behind to leave the visitors reeling in SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified May 05, 2025 20:38 IST
Jaydev Unadkat was all smiles after dismissing KL Rahul. [Pic credits: BCCI]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Jaydev Unadkat took the prized scalp of KL Rahul to leave Delhi Capitals (DC) in a spot of bother in their IPL 2025 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday, May 5. The left-arm pacer removed Rahul, caught behind, to leave SRH tottering at 29/5. The wicketkeeper-batter departed for just 10 runs off 14 balls, comprising a solitary boundary.

The dismissal came in the eighth over of Delhi’s innings. Unadkat bowled a fuller length ball angling into the off-stump from around the wicket. The ball hit the deck and moved away from the batter. Rahul was stuck in the crease and looked for a drive toward the offside but only managed an outside edge. The ball flew towards wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, who completed a low catch towards his right, his fourth catch of the contest.

Watch the video below:

KL Rahul previously departed for just seven runs in his last outing against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). On the other hand, Jaydev Unadkat returned with figures of 3/35 against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in his previous match.

SRH on song against DC in IPL 2025 match

A clinical bowling display led by skipper Pat Cummins helped SRH dominate DC in their IPL 2025 match. Cummins removed the top three: Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis and Ishan Kishan with three caught-behind dismissals.

Harshal Patel then joined the wickets tally by removing in-form Delhi captain Axar Patel, who registered a single digit. Later, Unadkat ensured SRH removed DC’s half side for just 29 inside the first 10 overs.

At the time of writing, the Capitals were 37/5 after nine overs, with Vipraj Nigam and Tristan Stubbs at the crease. DC are on the verge of losing a hat-trick of games after consecutive defeats against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Knight Riders. They, however, have six wins in 10 matches.

On the other hand, the SunRisers have to win all their remaining four matches to keep themselves alive in the race to the IPL 2025 playoffs. They have secured just three victories in their first 10 games.

Follow the SRH vs DC IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

James Kuanal

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
