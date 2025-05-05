Jaydev Unadkat gets the big fish as KL Rahul is caught behind to leave the visitors reeling in SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Jaydev Unadkat took the prized scalp of KL Rahul to leave Delhi Capitals (DC) in a spot of bother in their IPL 2025 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday, May 5. The left-arm pacer removed Rahul, caught behind, to leave SRH tottering at 29/5. The wicketkeeper-batter departed for just 10 runs off 14 balls, comprising a solitary boundary.

The dismissal came in the eighth over of Delhi’s innings. Unadkat bowled a fuller length ball angling into the off-stump from around the wicket. The ball hit the deck and moved away from the batter. Rahul was stuck in the crease and looked for a drive toward the offside but only managed an outside edge. The ball flew towards wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, who completed a low catch towards his right, his fourth catch of the contest.

Watch the video below:

KL Rahul previously departed for just seven runs in his last outing against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). On the other hand, Jaydev Unadkat returned with figures of 3/35 against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in his previous match.

SRH on song against DC in IPL 2025 match

A clinical bowling display led by skipper Pat Cummins helped SRH dominate DC in their IPL 2025 match. Cummins removed the top three: Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis and Ishan Kishan with three caught-behind dismissals.

Harshal Patel then joined the wickets tally by removing in-form Delhi captain Axar Patel, who registered a single digit. Later, Unadkat ensured SRH removed DC’s half side for just 29 inside the first 10 overs.

At the time of writing, the Capitals were 37/5 after nine overs, with Vipraj Nigam and Tristan Stubbs at the crease. DC are on the verge of losing a hat-trick of games after consecutive defeats against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Knight Riders. They, however, have six wins in 10 matches.

On the other hand, the SunRisers have to win all their remaining four matches to keep themselves alive in the race to the IPL 2025 playoffs. They have secured just three victories in their first 10 games.

