"Jeb me daal ke le jaunga tujhe" - Ishant Sharma recalls his fiery exchange with LSG youngster in IPL

Senior Indian pacer Ishant Sharma recently opened up about his fiery exchange with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Ayush Badoni in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 37-year-old shared how he playfully shut up LSG batter after the right-hander welcomed him with a four off his first delivery in the 20th over.
While the battle didn’t last long, Badoni scored a much-needed fifty to help the Super Giants post a fighting target against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2024 match.
Speaking to Raj Shamani’s YouTube channel, Ishant Sharma said:
“See, it’s a competitive sport, you’ve to do well, and even he has to do well. The aim is the same for everyone: that your team should win. See, it happens that like Delhi boy Badoni, we were playing in Lucknow.”
“It was last year [in IPL] that he hit me for a four and was staring at him, and I said Badoni, ‘Jeb me daal ke le jaunga tujhe, jeb mein’ (I would take you in my pocket), and he put his eyes down, and that’s how things go. So, these are funny things, and no chance these things continue off the field,” he added.
Notably, Ishant plays under Badoni’s captaincy for Delhi in the domestic circuit.
Watch from 41:46 onwards
“Why would I say anything?” – Ishant Sharma issues clarification on his altercation with DC batter in IPL 2025
Ishant Sharma further issued a clarification regarding an argument involving Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Ashutosh Sharma in IPL 2025. The Gujarat Titans (GT) blamed the media for unnecessarily hyping things, saying he didn’t lose match fees or face demerit points. He said in the video:
“Nothing happened with Ashutosh; it’s just to hype things up. I bowled him a slower bouncer, he tried a pull shot, and got hit on the biceps. It was 50 degrees, and I asked him to swear where he got hit. He said Brother, it was hit here (biceps). That’s it"
"If there was anything as such, then there must have been match fees cut and demerit points, but there wasn’t anything as such; it didn’t happen. He’s so junior and playing, why would I say anything?” Ishant concluded.
Notably, the incident took place in the penultimate over of DC’s innings when Ishant bowled a bouncer to Ashutosh. While GT players momentarily thought the ball had touched the gloves on its way to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, Ashutosh immediately gestured that it had smashed him on the shoulders. Following the incident, Ishant and Ashutosh exchanged a few words before GT skipper Shubman Gill intervened and talked to the on-field umpires.
