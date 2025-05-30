Jonny Bairstow makes instant impact by clobbering three 6s and two 4s off Prasidh Krishna in 26-run over in GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Jonny Bairstow made an instant impact in the IPL 2025 Eliminator against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Friday, May 30. The right-handed batter smashed 26 runs off Prasidh Krishna, clobbering three sixes and two boundaries.
The fiery batting display came in the fourth over of MI’s innings. Bairstow began the over with a six over square leg before making enough room to smash a boundary towards cover-point. The wicketkeeper-batter then played a dot before hitting back-to-back sixes towards third man and over the bowler’s head. He finished the over with a boundary towards third man, finishing with 26 off the over.
It’s worth mentioning that Bairstow replaced Ryan Rickelton (South Africa) in the playing XI on Friday, as the latter is on national duty.
Overall, however, Bairstow has replaced his English teammate Will Jacks (on national duty) in the MI squad. The five-time champions bought him for a whopping INR 5.25 crore for the playoffs.
Jonny Bairstow and Rohit Sharma provide a dream start for MI in IPL 2025 Eliminator
Jonny Bairstow and Rohit Sharma gave a splendid start for MI in their IPL 2025 Eliminator against GT. This came after Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bat against the Titans.
At the time of writing, MI were 79 without loss after the powerplay, with Jonny Bairstow (44 off 17 balls) and Rohit Sharma (33 off 19) at the crease.
The winner of this game will play Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 1. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have already qualified for the IPL 2025 final following their thumping win over Punjab in Qualifier 1 on May 29.
MI are chasing their sixth IPL trophy to become the most successful franchise in the T20 league and end their five-year-long trophy drought. Meanwhile, GT won their first trophy in their inaugural 2022 season and are eyeing their second title in the tournament.
