Jos Buttler picks his top 5 players in World Cup XI, names 1 from India

England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler has named the top five players in his World Cup XI ahead of the 2023 edition of the marquee event. While the keeper-batter named one fellow teammate, he also included a veteran Indian batter in the list.

The first player chosen by Buttler is England's frontline leggie Adil Rashid. The veteran spinner has done decently this year, snaring 15 wickets in seven ODIs, and the defending champions will bank on him for wickets, in the middle overs, on the spinning decks.

The 33-year-old named South Africa's Quinton de Kock next, who is set to retire from ODIs after the showpiece event. The left-hander has done decently with the bat this year, making 343 runs in 10 matches at 34.30. However, the Proteas will need more from him at the top if they are to lift the trophy.

Buttler followed it up with team India skipper Rohit Sharma, who has been earmarked by many to score heaps of runs in the tournament. With 648 runs in the 2019 World Cup, he was the highest run-getter and has had a stellar 2023 so far in ODIs. In 16 matches, the right-hander has accumulated 658 runs at 50.62, with six fifties and a century.

Buttler also selected Glenn Maxwell in his list, who has earned the reputation of a game-changer across facets. The 34-year-old marked his return from injury and led Australia to a win over India with his four-wicket haul in the final ODI of the recently concluded three-match series in Rajkot.

The Lancashire completed his list with Anrich Nortje, who will miss his second consecutive World Cup this year. The right-arm speedster has taken eight scalps in five ODIs this year at 29.25.

"We don’t have any thoughts of being defending champions" - Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler. (Image Credits: Twitter)

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, the keeper-batter stated that though team India are the 'clear favorites' to lift the trophy on home soil, England are in with a good chance too.

"Going to a World Cup in India, I think India are quite clear favourites if you had to pick. We go as a good side looking to win the World Cup, we don’t have any thoughts of being defending champions. It’s a new tournament and we will try to take it game by game and go all the way. We know we’re a good team with a chance."

England will play the 2023 World Cup opener on October 5 against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.