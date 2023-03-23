"Just back to playing the way I do"- Virat Kohli excited to 'get to his best' for RCB in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Virat Kohli has accepted that he loves his cricket at the moment and is hopeful of getting back to his vintage best in the IPL 2023 season.

Kohli had a pretty tough IPL 2022 season and also had a poor tour of England with the bat. Suddenly, questions were being raised about his place in the Indian team and he had to take a break to get some perspective on where he was going wrong.

Speaking in a video posted by RCB on their Twitter handle, Virat Kohli opened up about his goals for RCB and said:

"I am just back to playing the way I do. There's still a lot of room to get to my best which hopefully happens in the IPL if I am able to get to the level I want to play at and help the team and it will be exciting."

Kohli has scored hundreds across formats for India since September last year and claims that the break really helped him mentally. He added:

"It was about rediscovering my love for the game and I could do that only after I could step away from what was happening on the field for so long. I was absolutely exhausted and I needed to connect to myself as a human first and not judge myself constantly and keep myself under scrutiny all the time."

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 @imVkohli “I think I’m back to playing the way I do, but there’s a lot of room to get to my best, which hopefully happens during the IPL” - Virat Kohli talks about returning to Bengaluru and Chinnaswamy, on Bold Diaries. “I think I’m back to playing the way I do, but there’s a lot of room to get to my best, which hopefully happens during the IPL” - Virat Kohli talks about returning to Bengaluru and Chinnaswamy, on Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 @imVkohli https://t.co/IJvTf8W1jt

Virat Kohli on playing at the Chinnaswamy after a long time

RCB have had a terrific home crowd over the years in the IPL and naturally, their getting back to their home ground after four long years is a momentous occasion that Virat Kohli is looking forward to.

On this, he stated:

"It's one of the few things in the recent years that I am really excited about. It is special because I know how much the fans want to see us in the stadium and the Chinnaswamy will be lit up again, the crowd will be buzzing and so will the players and it will be special with a special announcement. It will definitely be a day to remember."

It will be interesting to see what 'special announcement' Virat Kohli is going to make and how it will impact RCB's season and possibly its future. The Bangalore-based franchise will start their IPL 2023 campaign against the Mumbai Indians on April 2.

Poll : 0 votes