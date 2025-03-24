"Just made a live match look like highlights" - Fans react to Nicholas Pooran's whirlwind knock in DC vs LSG match of IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Nicholas Pooran slammed an impressive half-century in his team's IPL 2025 opener against Delhi Capitals (DC). Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, hosted the clash on Monday, March 24.

The southpaw was the top performed with the bat for LSG, scoring 75 runs off just 30 deliveries after the side were asked to bat first. Pooran walked out to bat when LSG were 46/1 in 4.4 overs. The left-handed batter played an explosive knock, taking the DC bowlers to the cleaners. He hit seven sixes and six during, finishing with a brilliant strike rate of 250.

The 29-year-old earned widespread praise for his batting exploits. Here are some of the top reactions:

"Pooran is never out of touch in T20s from 2022 atleast ig, what consistency. He plays for every MI men's team except the OG MI team, that's very sad," commented a fan.

"Pooran is one of the most gifted batters I have seen from WI. This is just in terms of talent/that little bit of extra time on his hands," wrote another.

"Nicholas Pooran is so so destructive in T20 cricket & consistent too. 75 off 30 was just a normal day for him," chimed in yet another.

It is worth mentioning that Poornan hit four successive fours followed by a four off Tristan Stubbs' bowling, accumulating 28 runs in the 13th over.

Nicholas Pooran was dropped by Sameer Rizvi in the 7th over of LSG innings

Nicholas Pooran earned a massive reprieve after being dropped by Sameer Rizvi in the seventh over of the LSG innings. He went for the cut shot off leg spinner Vipraj Nigam's bowling but failed to get the connection right.

The dynamic batter top-edged it but Rizvi ended up putting down a simple catch. The missed chance proved costly for Delhi as Pooran hit a stunning half-century. He formed an 87-run partnership with Mitchell Marsh for the first wicket.

Lucknow ultimately finished at 209/8. While Pooran scored 75 runs, Marsh played a 72-run knock in 36 deliveries. Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav bagged three and two wickets, respectively.

