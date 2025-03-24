Justin Langer provides a disappointing update on Mayank Yadav’s fitness ahead of DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Justin Langer, head coach of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) provided an unpromising update on Indian speedster Mayank Yadav's fitness ahead of their season opener against Delhi Capitals. The player infected his toe after having kicked against the bed.

Ad

Lucknow Super Giants have been jolted even before the start of the tournament, with the side having one of their retained players, Mohsin Khan, ruled out owing to a calf strain. Injuries continue to plague them, with Avesh Khan down with a knee niggle and Akash Deep nursing a back injury.

Ahead of their season opener, LSG's head coach Justin Langer came out and gave an update that Mayank Yadav would need another week or two in recovery and to get back in action. He said (via ESPN Cricinfo):

Ad

Trending

"Mayank, who everyone was very excited about last year, he was going quite well and he kicked his toe on the bed, He got an infection in his toe. It's put his rehab back about a week or two weeks. But he's up and running. We regularly see videos of him bowling. I saw a video of his yesterday. So, hopefully, by the back end of the tournament, Mayank will be up and ready to go for us"

Ad

LSG replaced injured Mohsin Khan with Shardul Thakur ahead of their IPL 2025 opener against DC

Mohsin Khan (center) has been ruled out due to a calf strain during rehab - Source: Getty

Uttar Pradesh pacer Mohsin Khan has been ruled out of the IPL 2025 owing to a calf strain. The 26-year-old had suffered an ACL tear when playing for UP in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He had joined the LSG camp pre-season but didn't travel with the side to Visakhapatnam.

India and Mumbai pacer Shardul Thakur has been roped in as a replacement for the injured pacer. LSG takes on Delhi Capitals today (March 24) in their opening encounter at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback