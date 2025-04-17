Kane Williamson predicts the future Fab Five of international cricket, two Indian players feature in list

New Zealand batting legend Kane Williamson has picked Indian batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill in his list of the future Fab Five of international cricket. The 34-year-old chose fellow Blackcaps teammate Rachin Ravindra, England's Harry Brook and Australia's Cameron Green as the other three players who could do well in future.
The former New Zealand skipper is part of the "Fab Four" of batters in the game over the last decade and more, along with Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Joe Root.
"The five players that come to mind would be Yashasvi Jaiswal (India), Shubman Gill (India), Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand), Harry Brook (England) and Cameron Green from Australia," Williamson said on Times of India's 'Bombay Sport Exchange' podcast.
He was also asked about New Zealand's approach to cricket and how they had always remained conscious of not crossing the line. To this, Williamson replied:
"The line is not the same for everybody and everybody comes from different places, different environments, different cultures. We have had that nice guy tag or many tags like underdog."
"But it is never a focus for us. It is trying to be more authentic and connect with our people in a really good way, our fans and it's great to hear that we have adopted a few billion hopefully here in India, which is helpful just to add to our five million in New Zealand," he added.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill set to be India's batting lynchpins in future
The inclusion of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill in Williamson's list of the future Fab Five of international cricket is backed by strong starts to their respective international careers.
Jaiswal, who recently decided to switch states from Mumbai to Goa in first-class cricket, has amassed 1798 runs in 19 Tests at an average of 52.9. He was part of the Indian squad that won the ICC T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA in June-July 2024.
Will Gill is still trying to find his way at the number three spot in Test cricket, he has emerged as India's first-choice opening batter in ODIs, along with skipper Rohit Sharma. He has scored 2775 runs in 55 one-day matches at an average of 59.04 and was part of the squad that won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in March 2025.
