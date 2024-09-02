KBC contestant uses lifeline but fails to answer question about IPL 2024 correctly; loses ₹10,000 after giving wrong answer

A contestant in the Indian quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati: KBC' ended up losing ₹10,000 after he could not answer a question related to IPL 2024. The show's host, Amitabh Bachchan, presented a question for ₹40,000 to a contestant named Satnam Singh on the KBC episode that aired on Monday evening.

The contestant was asked to name the Emerging Player of the Season award winner in IPL 2024. He received four options, namely Nitish Kumar Reddy, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag and Shivam Dube.

The contestant did not have any idea about the question. Hence, he decided to use the Double Dip lifeline, which was the only one he had left.

He first picked Yashasvi Jaiswal and then guessed Shivam Dube. However, both guesses were wrong. The correct answer was Nitish Kumar Reddy, who had a breakthrough season as an all-rounder for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The contestant had already won ₹20,000 when he failed to answer the question for ₹40,000. As per the show's rules, he was eliminated and his prize money was reduced to ₹10,000, meaning he ended up losing ₹10,000 that he earned by answering the question for ₹20,000.

Nitish Kumar Reddy played a huge role in Sunrisers Hyderabad's journey to the IPL 2024 Final

Nitish Kumar Reddy won the Emerging Player of the Season award for his all-round brilliance this season. He scored 303 runs in 11 innings, with his highest score being 76*. Notably, he maintained a strike rate of 142.92 and an average of 33.67.

With the ball, Reddy accounted for three wickets in the 13.1 overs that he bowled for the Orange Army. Soon after IPL 2024, the all-rounder earned his maiden call-up to the Indian T20I squad for the away series against Zimbabwe. However, he missed the series due to an injury. It will be interesting to see if he gets selected for the upcoming home T20Is against Bangladesh.

