KKR vs CSK, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today’s match 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and chose to field first against Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 33 of the IPL 2023 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, April 23.

Both teams have endured contrasting campaigns so far in this year's cash-rich league. CSK have had an impressive start to the tournament, winning four of their first six games, and are placed third in the points table.

MS Dhoni and Co. have back-to-back wins to their name and will be high on confidence heading into the game against KKR.

The Kolkata franchise, on the other hand, has managed just two victories from six outings and is languishing in eighth position in the standings. KKR have suffered three consecutive losses and will be eager to bounce back.

List of substitute players for the KKR vs CSK match

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Litton Das, Venkatesh Iyer

Chennai Super Kings: Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar

Speaking at the toss, KKR captain Nitish Rana mentioned that the side opted to chase on the surface, considering that the dew factor might come into play in the second half. He said:

"Would like to bowl. Looks a good pitch. Will be better to chase if dew comes. If we can click in all three departments, result will be in our favour."

CSK skipper MS Dhoni also stated that he would have liked to field first, explaining:

"Would've bowled first as well. Players have grown in confidence, especially the bowling department. What is important is for everyone to contribute. Take that one good catch, one good run out. I have played a lot of cricket over here. I had a job at Kharagpur which was two hours from here. The love comes from there."

KKR vs CSK playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: N Jagadeesan (w), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

