KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024 Telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 28 of IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, April 14. The KKR-LSG clash will be the first game of Sunday's doubleheader.

Looking at the points table ahead of the match, Kolkata are in second place, having registered three wins and a defeat in four games. KKR's IPL 2024 campaign got underway in emphatic fashion, with three successive wins. The streak ended when they went down to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven wickets at Chepauk. Batting first, KKR managed only 137-9, which CSK chased down with ease.

Shifting focus to Lucknow Super Giants, they are in fourth position in the points table, having registered three wins and two defeats. In their last match, LSG suffered a six-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals (DC). Batting first, LSG scored 167-7, but DC chased down the target in 18.1 overs.

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024 - Telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of all Indian Premier League 2024 games in India is available on Star Sports network channels.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024 - Live streaming in India

Live streaming of Indian Premier League 2024 games in India can be watched on the JioCinema app as well as on the website. Fans can follow the live action of the KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 match either by logging on to the JioCinema website or by visiting the app.

Live streaming of all the IPL 2024 matches is available for free on the JioCinema app and the website. As per a post on JioCinema's X handle, the matches can be watched for free on any mobile, computer, or smart TV, across Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL.