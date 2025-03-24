KL Rahul to miss DC’s IPL 2025 clash against LSG due to personal reasons: Reports

Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul will be unavailable for selection for the upcoming 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) contest against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Visakhapatnam on Monday, March 24. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the player is expecting his first child with his wife, Athiya Shetty, and has received permission from the DC camp to sit out the franchise's season opener.

Rahul had joined the Delhi Capitals (DC) camp, and was involved in the build-up to the contest against his former franchise. However, he rushed home on Sunday night (March 23), upon learning that his wife could go into labor any minute.

"He has returned home to be with his wife, as the baby is expected any time. However, he is certain to be available for the team's next game," said a family friend of Rahul to Cricbuzz.

KL Rahul was DC's most expensive signing at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The franchise acquired his services with a winning bid of ₹14 crore after being released by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during the off-season.

The wicketkeeper-batter was touted as a prime captaincy candidate for the franchise after Rishabh Pant's departure. However, the role went to all-rounder Axar Patel. KL Rahul was not named even as the vice-captain, with veteran South African star Faf du Plessis taking over the leadership position.

KL Rahul touted to bat in the middle-order for DC in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals had to deal with a minor blow ahead of the season as England international Harry Brook withdrew at the last minute. The franchise had shelled out ₹6.25 crore to bring in the batter for the second time, but he cited international commitments and workload management as his reason for not participating.

Given that DC are stacked with top-order options like Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, and Abishek Porel, KL Rahul could well bat in the middle-order for the franchise in the 2025 edition. The wicketkeeper had primarily played as a middle-order batter in his formative years in the IPL and has an average of 46.29 at No.4 in 11 innings.

