KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty reveal baby girl's name with  adorable post during IPL 2025 [In Picture]

Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, who is celebrating his 33rd birthday on Friday, April 18, shared a heartwarming post featuring his wife, actress Athiya Shetty, and their daughter. The Karnataka cricketer tied the knot with Athiya on January 23, 2023, and the couple welcomed their baby girl on March 24, 2025.
On his birthday, Rahul shared a heartfelt photo on Instagram with his wife Athiya, while also revealing the name of their newborn daughter. He captioned the post:
“Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah - Gift of God.”
On the cricketing front, Rahul was last seen in action during Delhi Capitals' thrilling encounter against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 32 of IPL 2025, played on April 16 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
After being asked to bat first, Delhi posted a solid total of 188/5. Abishek Porel led the scoring with a fine 49, while KL Rahul (38), Axar Patel (34), and Tristan Stubbs (34*) chipped in with crucial contributions.
In reply, RR’s chase was powered by half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (51) and Nitish Rana (51). With just nine runs needed off the final over and Dhruv Jurel alongside Shimron Hetmyer at the crease, Rajasthan looked poised for victory. However, Mitchell Starc delivered a brilliant final over, pushing the match into a Super Over.
Batting first in the Super Over, RR managed to score 11 runs. In response, KL Rahul added seven runs from the first three deliveries, before Tristan Stubbs sealed the win for Delhi Capitals with a six off the fourth ball.
KL Rahul has been in fine form in IPL 2025
KL Rahul has lived up to expectations so far in the 2025 IPL, delivering strong performances for Delhi Capitals (DC). The 33-year-old has played five matches, scoring 238 runs at an impressive average of 59.50, including two half-centuries. His highest score—an unbeaten 93—came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
The Capitals have also made a promising start to their campaign, currently sitting at the top of the points table with 10 points from six games.
