  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • KL Rahul pulls Prasidh Krishna for 4 with disdain to reach his 5th IPL ton in DC vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

KL Rahul pulls Prasidh Krishna for 4 with disdain to reach his 5th IPL ton in DC vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified May 18, 2025 21:43 IST
2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Capitals - Source: Getty
KL Rahul has 484 runs in 11 innings in IPL 2025. [Getty Images]

Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul starred with the bat in the IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, May 18. The right-handed batter smashed his fifth century in the T20 league, reaching the landmark in just 60 deliveries.

Ad

He smashed Prasidh Krishna for a couple of sixes before hitting a boundary in the penultimate over of DC’s innings to reach the triple-figure mark. Krishna bowled a short length ball and Rahul pulled it away with power in between deep square and deep mid-wicket region. He took off his helmet and soaked in the applause to celebrate his century.

Watch the video below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

KL Rahul now has the third-most joint centuries for India in T20s, seven tons alongside Abhishek Sharma. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have nine and eight hundreds in the format, respectively.

KL Rahul smashes 112 as DC set a 200-run target against GT in IPL 2025 match

A clinical batting display from KL Rahul helped DC post 199/3 against GT in their IPL 2025 match. Rahul smashed an unbeaten 112 runs off 65 balls at a strike rate of 172.31 with the help of four sixes and 14 boundaries. During his knock, he shared a crucial 90-run partnership with Abishek Porel for the second wicket after Faf du Plessis departed for a single digit.

Ad

Meanwhile, Porel, skipper Axar Patel, and Tristan Stubbs chipped in with 30 (19), 25 (16), and 21* (10), respectively. Arshad Khan, Prasidh Krishna, and Sai Kishore shared one wicket apiece for GT.

DC will be keen to win this game and jump to the top four in the IPL 2025 points table. With 13 points, they are fifth after six victories in 11 games. Meanwhile, GT have an opportunity to topple Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) [17 points each] for the most points and climb to the top of the tally. A win over Delhi will help them reach 18 points.

Follow the DC vs GT IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications