KL Rahul set to embrace middle-order role across formats; has held talks with Team India and LSG - Reports

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul's days as an opening batter might soon be coming to an end as he eyes a permanent switch to the middle order across formats. He has already settled into the No. 5 spot for the Indian ODI side, and other formats could soon follow suit.

With Team India having a plethora of opening batter choices across formats, Rahul's only way to feature as an all-format player would be to play in the middle order. The likes of Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Yashasvi Jaiswal have shown immense promise at the top of the order, with skipper Rohit Sharma also being ever-present in the scheme of things.

Rahul has been selected as a wicketkeeper in the upcoming South Africa Test series, but with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane not in the scheme of things anymore, Team India might tweak their batting line-up.

Gill could be penciled in at No.3, with Jaiswal and Rohit at the top, leaving Shreyas Iyer and Rahul in the middle order along with Virat Kohli.

As far as T20s are concerned, Rahul started as a middle-order batter in the IPL, and could soon revert to the role ahead of the 2024 season. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper has already staged talks with the management over batting in the middle order.

LSG have a plethora of opening batters, including the left-handed troika of Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, and the recently traded Devdutt Padikkal.

Even in the Indian team, Rahul is eyeing a middle-order spot across formats and the same report further states that he has held discussions over it with the likes of skipper Rohit, head coach Rahul Dravid as well as chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

"He wants to evolve himself as a middle-order batsman across formats and establish himself there," a source familiar with the developments in the Indian team said

KL Rahul's approach in T20Is, particularly in big matches, has been criticized at times. With Team India looking to go full steam ahead with their all-out aggressive approach for the 2024 T20 World Cup, the keeper-batter may not be in contention as an opening batter.

KL Rahul will lead the Indian side in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa

KL Rahul's middle-order journey will continue in South Africa, with him being part of the upcoming ODI and the Test series. He has been appointed to lead the team in the ODIs in the absence of several senior members and has been training in Mumbai for the same.

Team India's ODI series against South Africa is slated to begin on Sunday, December 17, following the culmination of the T20I series.

Will KL Rahul succeed as a middle-order batter across formats? Let us know what you think.