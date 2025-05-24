Kuldeep Yadav strikes next ball after Mohit Sharma drops a sitter in PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav had contrasting fortunes off consecutive deliveries in the IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Jaipur on Saturday, May 24. The left-arm wrist-spinner dismissed PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer off the second delivery of the 18th over. Mohit Sharma made up for dropping Marcus Stoinis off the previous delivery by completing the catch to dismiss Iyer.

With the catch, DC ended Iyer’s gritty 53-run knock off 34 balls, comprising two maximums and five boundaries.

The two incidents took place in the 18th over of PBKS’ innings. Kuldeep began the over with a tossed-up delivery on leg stump. Stoinis looked to sweep it, but miscued it towards deep backward square, where Mohit dropped a sitter.

The spinner then bowled a back-of-a-length ball to Iyer, who went for a pull shot but failed to connect with the middle. Mohit completed the catch in the same region this time around.

Watch the video below:

PBKS set a 207-run target for DC in IPL 2025 game

A clinical batting display from PBKS helped them post 206/8 in their IPL 2025 match against DC.

Apart from Shreyas Iyer’s fifty, Josh Inglis and Prabhsimran Singh chipped in with 32 (12) and 28 (18), respectively. Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh got starts but failed to score big, perishing for a run-a-ball 16 and 11 (10), respectively.

Marcus Stoinis provided the late flourish, scoring an unbeaten 44 runs off 16 balls at a strike rate of 275 with the help of four maximums and three boundaries. Harpreet Brar smashed a six off the first ball he faced before finishing with 7* off two deliveries.

Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam returned with two wickets each, while Mukesh Kumar bagged one wicket. Mustafizur Rahman starred with the ball for DC, taking three wickets and conceding 33 runs in four overs.

A win over Delhi will help PBKS rise to the top of the points table. With 17 points in 12 games, Punjab are currently in second place. They have already qualified for the playoffs.

On the contrary, DC are playing for pride after being eliminated from the tournament. They will be looking to finish the season on a winning note.

Follow the PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More