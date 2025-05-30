Kusal Mendis smashes back-to-back 6s off Trent Boult in 21-run over in GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Kusal Mendis smashed back-to-back sixes off Trent Boult in the IPL 2025 Eliminator against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Friday, May 30. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed two consecutive sixes towards mid-wicket and backward square leg to finish the over on a high as Boult leaked 21 runs in the over, including a six off Sai Sudharsan.

Ad

The power-packed performance came in the third over of GT’s run chase. Boult bowled a back-of-a-length ball and Mendis picked the length to deposit it for a maximum in the stands off the fifth delivery. The left-arm pacer then delivered a length ball on middle and leg, and Mendis made the most of it, hitting it from the meat of his bat and depositing it in the second tier for an even bigger six this time.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

MI set a mammoth target for GT in the IPL 2025 Eliminator

Five-time champions MI posted 228/5 against GT in the IPL 2025 Eliminator to give themselves the best chance of winning the game. Rohit Sharma led from the front, smashing 81 runs off 50 balls at a strike rate of 162 with the help of nine boundaries and four maximums. Jos Buttler was equally impressive, hitting 47 off 22 deliveries, comprising three sixes and four boundaries. The duo shared an 84-run partnership for the first wicket. Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and skipper Hardik Pandya chipped in with 33 (20), 25 (11), and 22* (9), respectively.

Ad

Sai Kishore and Prasidh Krishna were the pick of the bowlers for GT, returning with figures of 2/42 and 2/53, respectively. Mohammed Siraj also bagged one wicket.

In response, GT were 66/1 after six overs, with Sai Sudharsan and Kusal Mendis at the crease. Skipper Shubman Gill perished for just one run, trapped lbw by Trent Boult in the first over.

The winner of this game will play against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on June 1. Notably, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have already made it to the final after a one-sided eight-wicket victory over Punjab in Qualifier 1.

Follow the GT vs MI Eliminator 2025 live scores and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More