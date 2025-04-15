"Lag hi jaa rahi hai" - Rishabh Pant's hilarious conversation with MS Dhoni over stunning run out in LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni had a hilarious conversation after their respective side's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash on Monday, April 14. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by five wickets in the match.
During the game, CSK captain MS Dhoni affected a stunning run out. He collected a wide delivery off Matheesha Pathirana's bowling and delivered an underarm throw from behind the stumps to the opposite end, which caught LSG batter Abdul Samad short of his crease.
The two captains then had a conversation about the same after the game where Pant asked Dhoni about the run out.
"Wicket dekha mar diya lagi toh theek hai (I saw the stumps and hit it thinking its okay if it hits or not)," Dhoni said.
To this, Pant hilariously replied:
"Lag hi jaa rahi hai na aapki (Your throws are hitting the stumps only right)," with a smile on his face.
Watch the conversation in a video posted by LSG on X (formerly Twitter) below:
MS Dhoni powers CSK to second win of IPL 2025
Meanwhile, CSK skipper MS Dhoni, in his second game as captain this season, led them to a much-needed win over LSG. CSK had lost five consecutive games before this ecnounter and were in desperate need of a victory to give their campaign some momentum.
Bowling first, they restricted LSG to a modest total of 166/7 from 20 overs. In the chase, CSK started off well but things got slightly tricky towards the end. However, MS Dhoni played a brilliant cameo that helped them get over the line with ease. He struck an unbeaten 26 off just 11 balls, including four boundaries and a six at a strike-rate of 236.36.
The Men in Yellow chased the target down in 19.3 overs with five wickets remaining to break their five-match losing streak. Dhoni was also awarded 'Player of the Match' for his contribution. He became the oldest player in the league to have recieved the award.
CSK next play Mumbai Indians on April 20, and will hope that the win against LSG is the beginning of a comeback for the five-time champions, who are currently at the bottom of the points table.
