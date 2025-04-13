"Leave the game before the game leaves you" - Fans fume as Rohit Sharma flops again in DC vs MI IPL 2025 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma failed to deliver with the bat again in their IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, April 13. The right-handed batter looked good for his 18 off 11 balls before getting lbw by Vipraj Nigam off the next ball (12th delivery of his innings).

Rohit, who was retained for INR 16.30 crore, has been miserable with the bat this season, returning with scores of 0, 8, 13, and 17, respectively. The erstwhile captain also missed one game due to a knee injury.

Rohit had scored 417 runs in 14 matches, including a ton and a half-century last year. The 37-year-old will be keen to return to scoring ways in the remaining contests.

Fans on X trolled Rohit Sharma for yet another flop show in IPL 2025.

"18(12) on a flat pitch with small boundaries with one lucky six. Rohit Sharma please retire from all forms of cricket."

Another user commented:

"Rohit Sharma is finished."

A third user added:

"Leave the game before the game leaves you - Rohit Sharma in IPL. Btw, your game has left you since 2020."

Here are a few more reactions:

DC remove MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton in IPL 2025 clash

A clinical bowling display from Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav helped DC get rid of MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton in the IPL 2025 contest. Kuldeep cleaned up Rickelton for 41 off 25 balls, an innings comprising two sixes and five boundaries.

At the time of writing, MI were 79/2 after eight overs, with Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma at the crease.

Hardik Pandya's MI are searching for their second win in IPL 2025 after managing just one victory in their first five games. They lost to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 12 runs in their last outing.

Meanwhile, DC have won all their first four games under new skipper Axar Patel's captaincy. The Capitals are playing without Faf du Plessis, who has been ruled out due to an injury.

Follow the DC vs MI 2025 clash live score and updates here.

