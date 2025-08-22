  • home icon
  "Look, 100%, I'm there to help" - RCB director reveals chat with Virat Kohli on Rajat Patidar as captain for IPL 2025

“Look, 100%, I’m there to help” - RCB director reveals chat with Virat Kohli on Rajat Patidar as captain for IPL 2025

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 22, 2025 15:16 IST
2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli finally tasted ultimate success in the IPL with a maiden title in 2025 [Credit: Getty]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) director Mo Bobat opened up on the conversations he had with Virat Kohli before appointing Rajat Patidar as skipper ahead of IPL 2025. Despite coming close on several occasions, RCB remained titleless after 17 seasons.

Kohli himself led the franchise for several seasons, but the 2016 runners-up finish remained their best result under him. In an attempt to right the wrong from past campaigns, RCB appointed Patidar as their skipper for IPL 2025.

The move worked wonders as the 32-year-old led them to their maiden IPL title this year.

Talking about Kohli's involvement in the decision to appoint Patidar as captain, Bobat told Cricbuzz:

"We spoke with Virat and we talked about the fact that Rajat was going to be new to captaincy. He was going to need all of our help. That's the reality. And Virat said, 'Look, 100%, I'm there to help. It's in all of our interests if Rajat succeeds. Let's give this a go.' So, it's brilliant to have Virat's blessing and his approval because he's an important person and player in our environment."
also-read-trending Trending

The RCB director added:

"He (Kohli) knows that Rajat understands the franchise and understands what it takes to be an RCB player, which can be deemed as pressure for others, but these guys are there and they take it in their stride. So, he was confident that Rajat was accustomed to that."

Patidar had been with RCB from the 2021 IPL season and enjoyed an excellent 395-run campaign in IPL 2024.

"It was brilliant this year watching Virat support him and be there for him" - Mo Bobat

Mo Bobat hailed Kohli for supporting and helping Rajat Patidar throughout the latter's first captaincy stint in the IPL this year. The former also enjoyed a stellar season with the bat, scoring 657 runs at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71 in 15 matches.

RCB were consistent throughout, winning nine out of their 13 completed matches. They won convincingly both their playoff outings - Qualifier 1 and final against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) to clinch the title.

"It was brilliant this year watching Virat support him and be there for him. He empowered him. He let Rajat make his decisions, but he was also on hand with ideas and suggestions on and off. And others stepped up as well," said Bobat (via the aforementioned source).

Patidar led the side admirably despite being up and down with the bat in IPL 2025, averaging only 24 at a strike rate of 143.77 in 15 games.

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
