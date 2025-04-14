  • home icon
LSG vs CSK Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Apr 14, 2025 07:00 IST
Lucknow Super Giants celebrate a wicket against Gujarat Titans. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 30 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, April 14. LSG are fourth in the points table, with eight wins from six matches. In complete contrast, CSK are languishing in last place, with five losses from six games.

Lucknow are on an impressive three-match winning streak and would look to continue their good form. In their previous match, they got the better of Gujarat Titans (GT) by six wickets in a home game. Bowling first, LSG held GT to 180-6 as Shardul Thakur and Ravi Bishnoi claimed two wickets each. In the chase, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran shone again, but Rishabh Pant failed once more.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai continued to stumble as they succumbed to their fifth consecutive loss in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chepauk. Batting first, CSK crawled to 103-9 as their entire line-up failed against a strong bowling attack. KKR then cruised home, winning by eight wickets in 10.1 overs.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record in IPL

Lucknow and Chennai have met five times in the IPL, with LSG having a 3-1 lead in the head-to-head battle. One game between the two sides ended in no result.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 5

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 3

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 1

Matches with No Result - 1

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record at Ekana Cricket Stadium

Lucknow and Chennai have met twice in the IPL at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. LSG have won one game, while the other match produced no result.

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 1

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 0

Matches with No Result - 1

Last five Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings matches

Lucknow have won three of the five matches played against Chennai in the IPL. CSK's only win came when they registered a 12-run triumph at Chepauk in 2023.

Here's a summary of the last five Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings games:

  • LSG (213/4) beat CSK (210/4) by 6 wickets, April 23, 2024
  • LSG (180/2) beat CSK (176/6) by 8 wickets, April 19, 2024
  • LSG (125/7) vs CSK, No Result, May 3, 2023
  • CSK (217/7) beat LSG (205/7) by 12 runs, April 3, 2023
  • LSG (211/4) beat CSK (210/7) by 6 wickets, March 31, 2022
Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

