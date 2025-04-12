LSG vs GT Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 26 of IPL 2025 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 12. This will be the day match of a double-header. LSG have three wins and two losses from five matches, while GT are on top of the points table, with four wins from five games.

Ad

Lucknow beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four runs in their previous match at Eden Gardens. Batting first, LSG put up 238-3 on the board as Nicholas Pooran continued his great run, clobbering 87* off 36. Mitchell Marsh (81 off 48) also played another blinder. In the chase, KKR were held to 234-7 as Shardul Thakur and Akash Deep claimed two wickets each.

Gujarat got the better of Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 58 runs in their previous match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first, GT put up 217-6 on the board as Sai Sudharsan again led the charge with 82 off 53 balls. With the ball, Prasidh Krishna impressed with figures of 3-24, while Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore also played key roles, picking up two wickets each.

Ad

Trending

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record in IPL

Lucknow and Gujarat have met five times in the IPL, with GT having a dominant 4-1 record in the head-to-head numbers. Lucknow registered their first win over Gujarat in the IPL when the two sides met last year.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 5

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 1

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 4

Matches with No Result - 0

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record at Ekana Cricket Stadium

Lucknow and Gujarat have clashed twice at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in the IPL, with both teams winning one game each. GT beat LSG by seven runs in 2023, while Gujarat registered a 33-run win last season.

Ad

Matches Played - 2

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 1

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans matches

GT have won four of the last five matches played against LSG. Lucknow, however, won the most recent encounter between the two sides when they registered a 33-run win in IPL 2024.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a summary of the last five Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans games:

LSG (163/5) beat GT (130) by 33 runs, April 7, 2024

GT (222/7) beat LSG (171/7) by 56 runs, May 7, 2023

GT (135/6) beat LSG (128/7) by 7 runs, April 22, 2023

GT (144/4) beat LSG (82) by 62 runs, May 10, 2022

GT (161/5) beat LSG (158/6) by 5 wickets, March 28, 2022

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More